Oppo F21s Pro launching today in India: Check, price, features, and specifications

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Oppo F21s Pro series is expected to flaunt a segment-first microlens camera with a magnification power of 30x.

Oppo is all set to roll out its new F21s Pro series in India, today, September 15. The launch event is scheduled to take place at 12 PM.

As per reports, the upcoming Oppo F21s Pro series will house a segment-first microlens camera that has a magnification power of 30x. The company has also announced several offers on its official webpage.

Find beauty in everything with segment first Microlens Camera of the gorgeous OPPO F21s Pro. Coming soon!#OPPOF21sProSeries pic.twitter.com/KX6s9XKIgg — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) September 9, 2022 The company is expected to release two variants under the Oppo F21s Pro series including F21s Pro and F21s Pro 5G. The price will be announced at the event. The company is expected to release two variants under the Oppo F21s Pro series including F21s Pro and F21s Pro 5G. The price will be announced at the event.

Here is a look at the specifications, features and expected price of the Oppo F21s Pro Series in India.

Specifications

Camera

The latest offering will feature a 64-megapixel triple rear AI camera setup with an LED flash.

The triple rear camera setup is expected to come with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel microlens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The microlens is rumoured to provide the setup with 30x zoom capability. At the front, the F21s Pro gets a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The smartphone also features an orbit light, surrounding the secondary camera lens.

Display

The Oppo F21s Pro might have the same display as Oppo F21 Pro and Oppo F21 Pro 5G, which were launched in April.

The upcoming phone is expected to come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display panel with a full-HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate.

Performance

Oppo has confirmed that the F21s Pro will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with up to 5GB RAM expansion option.

Battery

The F21s Pro will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Other features

The phone will be equipped with a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

It will feature a hole-punch cut-out at the top, which is expected to house the selfie camera.

The F21s Pro series, as per the phone maker, will feature the Oppo Glow design on the rear panel, and the phones will be 7.66mm in thickness.

The phones are expected to come in two colours - Starlight Black and Dawnlight Gold.

Price and availability

The F21s Pro series is like to be exclusively available on Amazon and on Oppo’s website. As per reports, the 4G variant of the phone could be priced between Rs 20,000 to Rs 23,000, whereas the 5G variant could be priced between Rs 24,000 to Rs 27,000.