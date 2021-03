A teaser of the OPPO F19 series — Oppo F19 Pro+ and Oppo F19 Pro — has appeared on Amazon India. However, the company hasn't shared a release date yet.

The dedicated page on Amazon revealed the names Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G and Oppo F19 Pro. It stated that the phones are coming soon. The smartphones, to be launched in India soon via Amazon, will be the successor to the Oppo F17 series, which included the vanilla Oppo F17 and the Oppo F17 Pro and debuted in India in September 2020.

Price

Though Amazon does not have any information on the specifications of the phones, a leak has shed some light on it, and even given an estimated price. The Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G, which is the 8GB + 128GB variant, is said to be priced around Rs 25,000, while for Oppo F19 Pro — the 6GB + 128GB variant — you would have to shell out around Rs 20,000.

Specifications

The two smartphones first showed up in reports in December 2018. The tipster also shared a few specifications of the Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G and Oppo F19 Pro. The smartphones are likely to have a 6.4-inch AMOLED display. A MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC is likely to power the phones.

In terms of optics, the phone would have a triple rear camera, which includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, on the front, the Oppo F19 Pro+ has a 32-megapixel camera.

These apart, according to the tipster, the phone will have a fingerprint scanner and a 4,500mAh battery. The phone is also said to support 30W fast charging.