Oppo F17, F17 Pro India launch today: Check specifications, features and live stream details

OPPO is all set to launch F17 and F17 Pro smartphones in India on Wednesday evening. The launch event by the Chinese phonemaker can be live-streamed on YouTube and Oppo's social media platforms from 7 pm onwards.

Specifications

Oppo F17 is expected to feature a 6.44-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch whereas the Pro version will feature a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display supported by 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0.

Backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support, the F17 is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. The smartphone is expected to come with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The F17 Pro, on the other hand, is said to be powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 SoC and will be backed by a 4000mAh battery coming with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 support.

On the camera front, the F17 will likely feature a 16-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor along with a 16-megapixel sensor in the front for selfies.

The F17 Pro, on the other hand, will carry a 48-megapixel primary sensor backed by an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. In addition, the smartphone will also likely feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera and a depth camera.

Price