Oppo F17, F17 Pro India launch today: Check specifications, features and live stream details
Updated : September 02, 2020 01:33 PM IST
Oppo F17, F17 Pro India launch event will be live-streaming on YouTube and Oppo's social media platforms from 7 pm onwards.
While no clear announcements have been made regarding the pricing of the models, it is expected that both will cost under Rs 25000.
Oppo F17 is expected to feature a 6.44-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch.