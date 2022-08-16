Oppo Enco X2 truly wireless stereo earbuds — price, features & specs

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Oppo has collaborated with Danish loudspeaker maker Dynaudio to create the Enco X2 TWS earbuds. The new version promises improved acoustics, and an antibacterial design with earwax prevention.

The Oppo Enco X2 wireless earbuds, which was launched recently India, are a follow-up to the Enco X, Oppo’s flagship Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds. Oppo’s latest premium TWS earbuds are co-created with Danish speaker maker Dynaudio. The OPPO Enco X2 brings new pressure sensitive controls, improved acoustics, and several new value-added features. Its predecessor was one of the best wireless earbuds of its time, and the Enco X2 promises to be a worthy upgrade.

Features

The Oppo Enco X2 comes with second generation coaxial dual-driver system with LHDC 4.0 ultra-HD transmission and ultra-wide frequency active noise cancellation.

Design

The Enco X2 comes with a cobblestone-shaped case with no Oppo logos on the earpieces. The Oppo logo can be seen on the charging case, along with the Dynaudio badge. The Oppo Enco X2 is available in two colours in India, white and black.

Microphone

The microphone uses bone conduction sensors for voice pickup. These sensors accurately capture the sound vibrations and of the voice and cancel noise from the surroundings.

The earbuds feature two noise-cancelling microphones with a high signal-to-noise ratio. Oppo claims that the Enco X2 are world's first TWS headsets equipped with the Dolby binaural recording feature.

Sound

The LHDC 4.0 technology preserves sound details to let the user hear them in studio quality. Oppo claims that compared with the previous generation, the OPPO Enco X2 earbuds provide a 100 percent improvement in high-frequency extension of up to 40kHz and feature much higher resolution.

The OPPO Enco X2 earbuds can automatically identify surroundings to offer the most suitable noise cancelling mode.

Controls

The Oppo Enco X2 has pressure-sensitive touch controls, which are customisable through the app for the Enco X2.

Protection

The Oppo Enco X2 earphones are rated IP54 for dust and water resistance. The OPPO Enco X2 earbuds features an antibacterial design with earwax prevention. It has wax guard layers to prevent earwax from blocking the speaker outlets and inorganic ion antibacterial coatings to inhibit bacteria growth when worn over long periods.

Battery

Oppo claims the Enco X2 earbuds can last for up to 40 hours after a full charge of the charging case. It also supports two fast charging modes that provide up to 2 hours of music playback on a 5-minute charge.

The earbuds support wireless charging and reverse charging from a phone.

Price

The Oppo Enco X2 is priced at Rs 10,999 in India, and available for purchase on Flipkart.