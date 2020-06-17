  • SENSEX
Oppo cancels live online phone launch in India amid calls to boycott Chinese goods

Updated : June 17, 2020 10:53 PM IST

China's Oppo cancelled the live online launch of its flagship smartphone in India on Wednesday after a border clash between the two countries that has renewed calls from local Indian trader groups to shun Chinese products.
Oppo did not respond to Reuters' request on why the live launch was cancelled, but a person familiar with the company's thinking said the decision was taken to avoid any possible uproar on social media.
