OPPO announces the Find N2 Flip in India — Check details here

OPPO announces the Find N2 Flip in India — Check details here

OPPO announces the Find N2 Flip in India — Check details here
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Pihu Yadav  Feb 23, 2023 5:32:08 PM IST (Published)

OPPO Find N2 Flip will be available in two colors, Moonlit Purple and Astral Black. OPPO has not disclosed the pricing or availability of the Find N2 Flip yet. Interested buyers can go to OPPO’s website and opt to get notified when the device goes on sale.

OPPO on Wednesday announced that its latest foldable smartphone, the Find N2 Flip, would be coming to India soon. The company claims that the device is the result of five years of research and development, and is engineered to be an intuitive and natural foldable smartphone.

The smartphone comes with a 3.26-inch vertical cover display that accounts for 48.5 percent of the top half of the phone with a 17:9 vertical layout. Users can preview photos and videos, access tools like timers, and important system settings on the cover display.
The main camera setup on the Find N2 Flip consists of a 50MP main lens and an 8MP ultra-wise shooter. When unfolded, the phone features a 6.8-inch FHD+ flexible AMOLED display. It also houses a 32MP selfie camera.
The battery on the device is 4,300mAh, which comes with a 44W SUPERVOOC charger. According to OPPO, a 23-minute battery top-off can deliver a 50 percent charge. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset.
Also Read: Garmin India unveils its luxury MARQ (Gen2) collection starting at Rs 1,94,990
“The OPPO Find N2 Flip is TÜV Rheinland certified to withstand 4,00,000-fold and unfolds — the equivalent of opening and closing the phone 100 times daily for more than 10 years. Under extreme conditions ranging from -20 degrees to 50 degrees and 95 percent humidity, the OPPO Find N2 Flip has been tested to surpass over 1,00,000-fold and unfold cycles,” the company added. 
The Find N2 Flip also features Smart Widgets for Wi-Fi, mobile data, flight mode, Bluetooth, notification alerts, do not disturb, power-saving modes, and the torch that can all be turned on and off with a swipe down and a tap. The device's cover screen is customisable with an always-on display, sticker pack, or interactive pets.
The smartphone will be available in two colors, Moonlit Purple and Astral Black. OPPO has not disclosed the pricing or availability of the Find N2 Flip yet. Interested buyers can go to OPPO’s website and opt to get notified when the device goes on sale.
Also Read: Poco C55 with 50MP camera launches in India at Rs 9,499; check specifications, other details
