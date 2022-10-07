    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Oppo A77s goes on sale in India: Check price, specs and features

    Oppo A77s goes on sale in India: Check price, specs and features

    Oppo A77s goes on sale in India: Check price, specs and features
    A 10 percent cashback on the Oppo A77s is available on eligible credit and debit card transactions.

    Chinese smartphone brand Oppo’s latest smartphone A77s is now available in India. The price starts at Rs 17,999 and customers can get 10 percent cashback from leading banks at both online and offline retailers, including Flipkart. Additionally, an option for No Cost EMI for up to three months and zero down payment schemes are also available.
    The phone comes in two colour options: Sunset Orange and Starry Black.
    Specifications
    Display
    The Oppo A77s features a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.
    Performance
    The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 680 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and it runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 out of the box.  The handset from Oppo is equipped with 128GB of inbuilt storage which is further expandable via a microSD card slot.
    Also Read: Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro now available for pre-order in India
    Camera
    The Oppo A77s is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, sporting a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens and a 2MP monochrome camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. The A77s also features an 8MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens at the front.
    Battery
    The smartphone houses a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support.
    The Oppo A77s is one of the rare phones to retain the 3.5mm audio jack. It has dual-band WiFi connectivity, Bluetooth v5.0, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone also has an IP54 rating, a stereo speaker setup, and a fingerprint scanner mounted on the side.
    This is the third device in the company's A77 lineup. The first A77 5G was launched in June, followed by a 4G version of the same name and now the A77s.
    Also Read: Apple Watch overheats and explodes as user throws it out the window
