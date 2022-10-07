Oppo A77s goes on sale in India: Check price, specs and features

By CNBCTV18.com

Chinese smartphone brand Oppo’s latest smartphone A77s is now available in India. The price starts at Rs 17,999 and customers can get 10 percent cashback from leading banks at both online and offline retailers, including Flipkart. Additionally, an option for No Cost EMI for up to three months and zero down payment schemes are also available.

The phone comes in two colour options: Sunset Orange and Starry Black.

Specifications

Display

The Oppo A77s features a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Performance

The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 680 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and it runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 out of the box. The handset from Oppo is equipped with 128GB of inbuilt storage which is further expandable via a microSD card slot.

Camera

The Oppo A77s is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, sporting a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens and a 2MP monochrome camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. The A77s also features an 8MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens at the front.

Battery

The smartphone houses a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

The Oppo A77s is one of the rare phones to retain the 3.5mm audio jack. It has dual-band WiFi connectivity, Bluetooth v5.0, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone also has an IP54 rating, a stereo speaker setup, and a fingerprint scanner mounted on the side.

This is the third device in the company's A77 lineup. The first A77 5G was launched in June, followed by a 4G version of the same name and now the A77s.

