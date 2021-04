Smartphone brand OPPO is all set to launch its A74 5G smartphone in India on Tuesday. Launched earlier in several south-east Asian countries, the Indian version is expected to come with several changes and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC.

Where to watch

The launch event will commence at 12 pm. While the event comes just a day after the launch of the A54 smartphone by the company, there is yet to be clarity regarding whether the event can be witnessed online.

Features & specifications

The device is speculated to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC that is backed by a powerful 5,000mAh battery that comes with 18W fast charging support. The device will come with a 90Hz Hyper-color screen that features a hole-punch design. It could also feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Another feature of the smartphone, based on various leaks and reports, is an LCD panel over the AMOLED display for a better viewing experience.

Camera

The smartphone is expected to have a triple camera set up in the rear that includes a 48MP primary sensor and two 2MP sensors. While the A74 launched in other countries had a 16MP selfie camera, the Indian variant may feature only an 8MP camera in the front.

Price