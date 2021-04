The Oppo A54, the latest budget phone from Oppo, launched today in India via Flipkart will be available at a price range of around Rs 15000. There are three storage options on Flipkart and at other offline retail stores.

Oppo A54 is available in three different price points. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will be sold at Rs 13,490 while the model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage will be available at Rs 14,490. The top model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost Rs 15990.

The Oppo A54 comes with a 6.51inch IPS LCD screen. The screen has a HD+ resolution with a 60 Hz refresh rate.

The new budget phone has a triple camera setup. It offers a 13 MP main sensor with a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is equipped with a 16MP sensor. Both cameras are able to shoot video at 30 FPS with FullHD resolution. The front camera comes with AI beautification which results in great quality selfies.

The A54 has been powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. The chipset is powered by eight cores of Cortex-A53 and a PowerVR GE8320 GPU for graphical processing.

In terms of hardware, the phone has a 5,000mAh battery unit with 18W of fast charging support. It supports dual band WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, dual SIM and 3.5mm jack connections. There is also a micro-SD card slot for added storage options.

The Oppo A54 will be available in Starry Blue, Crystal Black and Moonlight Gold colours. The phone only weighs in at 192gms and is under 8.5 mm thick.

The Oppo A54 is running an Android system based ColorOS 7.2. The phone also comes with a fingerprint scanner on the power button.