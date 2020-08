Chinese smartphone maker OPPO is all set to launch OPPO A53 with 90Hz display in India today. The phone, initially unveiled in Indonesia, will be priced under Rs 15,000 in India.

Where to watch

The launch event will be live-streamed on YouTube from 12.30 pm onwards.

Specifications

The smartphone will feature a 6.53-inch HD+ LCD display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Powered by Snapdragon 460 chipset, the device runs on Android 10 with Oppo's ColorOS 7.2 on top. The phone comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via micro-SD card slot. The device is backed up by a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

On the camera front, the smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup with a 13MP main shooter, a 2MP macro cam and a 2MP depth sensor. There is also a 16MP hole-punch front camera.