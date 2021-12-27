Oppo A11s launched in China; features, specs and other details

Chinese tech giant Oppo has recently launched a new smartphone Oppo A11s in China. The smartphone is powered with Snapdragon 460 SoC, with Andreno 610 GPU. The company has not yet announced the global launch of the smartphone and availability details of the device.

The dual SIM phone has a 6.5 inch (720x1,600 pixels) high-definition display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio and is equipped with 5000mAh battery along with 18W fast charging.

The phone comes with a 13 megapixel main camera with f/2.2 lens, 2 megapixel depth camera and 2 megapixel macro cameras. The phone has an 8 megapixel camera for some amazing selfies in a punch-hole cutout. It also comes with a capacitive fingerprint scanner that is around the back.

The dimensions of Oppo A11s are 163.9 x 75.1 X 8.4 mm and the phone weighs around 188 grams. It comes in Matte Black and Dream White colour options. The smartphone is equipped with Android 10 along with Oppo’s ColorOS 7.2 on top.

The phone has been launched in two variants- 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage and 8 GB RAM with 128 GB storage. The users can expand the storage by adding a microSD card. The connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C, 3.55mm headphone jack and 4G LTE. On board it has sensors like ambient light sensors, proximity sensors and accelerometer.

The 4GB RAM plus 64 GB storage variant of the phone has been priced at CNY 999 (around Rs 11,754), with the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage costing CNY 1,199 (around Rs 14,108). As of now the phone is available on Oppo’s online shop and partnering retailers across China.