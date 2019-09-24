Business
Opera Mini introduces offline file sharing capability
Updated : September 24, 2019 10:03 AM IST
With the new offline file sharing feature in Opera Mini, there is no longer any need to download a dedicated file sharing app.
The native offline file sharing feature in Opera Mini can transfer files at speeds of up to 300MB/s, making it the fastest solution for file sharing.
To start sending or receiving files, a user needs to open File Sharing in the menu and choose to Send or Receive.
