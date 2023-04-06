OpenAI to propose remedies to overturn Italian ban on ChatGPT

Following a video conference held on Wednesday, OpenAI committed to improving transparency regarding how it manages user data and verifies user ages.

OpenAI plans to present measures to Italian authorities to address concerns that led to a ban on the ChatGPT chatbot in the country last week, according to Italy's Data Protection Authority.

The authority stated that it will review OpenAI's proposals and assess their adequacy.

It became the first Western country to temporarily ban OpenAI’s advanced chatbot after the Italian Data Protection Authority raised privacy concerns relating to the model.

The Italian watchdog, Garante said that ChatGPT has an “absence of any legal basis that justifies the massive collection and storage of personal data” to “train” the chatbot, Reuters reported.

Since its launch in November last year, ChatGPT has become a sensation due to its ability to produce believable-sounding answers to queries as well as a variety of content, including poetry, academic essays, and summaries of lengthy documents when requested by users.

An investigation has been launched by the Italian agency against the Microsoft-backed OpenAI for breach of privacy rules and whether it complied with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

