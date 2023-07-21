OpenAI rolls out customised instructions for ChatGPT; Here’s how to use it

Currently, the 'custom instructions' feature is available in beta version, but soon the feature will be available to GPT Plus members except UK and EU.

OpenAI has launched custom instructions feature for ChatGPT users. The feature is currently available in Beta version for ChatGPT Plus users. The latest modification will allow users to get maximum results with minimum inputs, as the ChatGPT will remember everything you have asked previously and respond to your questions accordingly.

“We’re rolling out custom instructions to give you more control over how ChatGPT responds. Set your preferences and ChatGPT will keep them in mind for all future conversations,” OpenAI said.

The ‘custom instruction’ model will consider the instructions every time it responds, so a user won’t have to repeat the preferences or information in every conversation, OpenAI explained.

Currently, the feature is not available for users in the United Kingdom and European Union. The regular users will receive the feature in the coming days, according to the official statement by OpenAI.

To know about the customised instructions feature in a better way, one can understand it with the help of this example: If you are using ChatGPT and you're a teacher, just enter your query and mention "I teach third-standard students" into the chat box, and all the information related to your query will be tailored according to the right age group of your students and profession.

Users will also have the option to edit and delete custom instructions at any time for new conversations. After users enter their responses, the change will reflect in the next session. The response limit is 1,500 characters.

How can ChatGPT beta users use this feature on web browsers

1. To use this feature, users need to open the settings option on ChatGPT.

2. Then click on 'Beta feature' and select 'custom instructions'.

How to use this feature on ChatGPT iOS

1. ChatGPT iOS users need to open the 'Settings' option.

2. Then, click on the 'New Feature' button.

3. Click on 'custom instructions' button.

4. The option will automatically appear in the setting.

5. Thereafter, all the responses generated by ChatGPT will be in customised form.