OpenAI opens ChatGPT and Whisper APIs for developers

OpenAI also mentioned a few companies which are using the new APIs including Snap's My AI feature, which was announced earlier this week. Others on the list include learning platform Quizlet, Instacart, Shopify’s consumer app Shop and language learning app Speak.

OpenAI announced on Wednesday that it is now allowing third-party developers to integrate ChatGPT and Whisper into their apps and services with an application programming interface (API).

With the introduction of ChatGPT and Whisper models to the API, developers now have access to cutting-edge language and speech-to-text features, the company said in a blog post.

"Through a series of system-wide optimizations, we’ve achieved 90 percent cost reduction for ChatGPT since December; we’re now passing through those savings to API users. ChatGPT API users can expect continuous model improvements and the option to choose dedicated capacity for deeper control over the models," it added.

For the ChatGPT API, OpenAI is offering 1,000 tokens for $0.002 and said that is "10x cheaper than our existing GPT-3.5 models."

"Developers who use the gpt-3.5-turbo model will always get our recommended stable model, while still having the flexibility to opt for a specific model version," it added.

Moreover, developers get full control over the instance's load, the option to enable features such as longer context limits, and the ability to pin the model snapshot.

Users should still note that there is no dedicated app for ChatGPT and the service is only available on OpenAI's website.

On the other hand, for Whisper API, the company said developers can use it to transcribe audio at $0.006 per minute.

Whisper is a speech-to-text model which the company open-sourced in September last year.

"We believe that AI can provide incredible opportunities and economic empowerment to everyone, and the best way to achieve that is to allow everyone to build with it," it added.

(With IANS Inputs)