OpenAI launches ChatGPT app for iOS users, Android app to follow soon

The free app became available on iPhones and iPads in the US on Thursday and will later be coming to Android devices. Unlike the desktop web version, the mobile version on Apple's iOS operating system also enables users to speak to it using their voice.

OpenAI announced on Thursday that it has launched the much-awaited iOS app for ChatGPT. Since the chatbot was made available to the public in November, the app stores have been flooded with several fake apps pretending to be ChatGPT and this move could put an end to that.

“Since the release of ChatGPT, we've heard from users that they love using ChatGPT on the go. Today, we’re launching the ChatGPT app for iOS,” the company said in the announcement.

The company that makes it, OpenAI, said it will remain ad-free but “syncs your history across devices.”

“We’re starting our rollout in the US and will expand to additional countries in the coming weeks,” said a blog post announcing the new app, which is described in the App Store as the “official app” by OpenAI.

The new app does include an option to pay for a premium version of ChatGPT with additional features. Along with those subscriptions, the company makes money from developers and corporations that pay to integrate its AI models into their own apps and products.

"ChatGPT Plus subscribers get exclusive access to GPT-4's capabilities, early access to features and faster response times, all on iOS," the company added.

GPT-4 is a powerful artificial intelligence model that succeeds the technology behind the wildly popular ChatGPT.

Earlier in February, OpenAI launched a pilot subscription plan for its popular AI-powered chatbot, called ChatGPT Plus, for $20 per month.

Its chief partner, Microsoft, has invested billions of dollars into the startup and has integrated ChatGPT-like technology into its own products, including a chatbot for its search engine Bing.

The ChatGPT app will now compete for attention with the Bing chatbot already available on iPhones, and could eventually compete with a mobile version of rival Google's chatbot, called Bard. Versions of OpenAI's chatbot technology can also be found in other apps, such as the “My AI” feature on Snapchat.

