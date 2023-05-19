English
OpenAI launches ChatGPT app for iOS users, Android app to follow soon

May 19, 2023

The free app became available on iPhones and iPads in the US on Thursday and will later be coming to Android devices. Unlike the desktop web version, the mobile version on Apple's iOS operating system also enables users to speak to it using their voice.

OpenAI announced on Thursday that it has launched the much-awaited iOS app for ChatGPT. Since the chatbot was made available to the public in November, the app stores have been flooded with several fake apps pretending to be ChatGPT and this move could put an end to that.

“Since the release of ChatGPT, we've heard from users that they love using ChatGPT on the go. Today, we’re launching the ChatGPT app for iOS,” the company said in the announcement.
