OpenAI's ChatGPT is live on Google Play Store for Android: Here's how to download it




2 Min Read
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 26, 2023 11:25:12 AM IST (Published)

The Android version of ChatGPT is now available in the United States, India, Bangladesh and Brazil. The users from other countries that are not on the list can pre-order the app from Google Play Store.

OpenAI on Tuesday released ChatGPT for Android and now it’s live on Google Play Store for download in many countries, including India. The AI chatbot was only available for iOS users earlier.

In a tweet, OpenAI said that the Android version of ChatGPT is now available in the United States, India, Bangladesh and Brazil. Users from other countries that are not on the list can pre-order the app from Google Play Store. OpenAI is expected to add more countries to the list by next week.
Here’s how to download OpenAI’s ChatGPT on Google Play Store
· Visit the Google Play Store Application on your Android.
· Search for ChatGPT and make sure to download the one that mentions OpenAI as the creator.
· Download and install the app on your Android phone.
The Android version of ChatGPT has been made available in the countries where it has a huge user base currently. OpenAI had already given a hint of the launch on Play Store last week. The multi-tasking AI chatbot is used for various purposes like content writing, coding and many more.
The AI chatbot of OpenAI was already made available for iOS users across the globe for some time now and in India, it was available since May. With the ease of use, many Indian startups have also integrated ChatGPT with their application.
On Monday, OYO announced the launch of ChatGPT integrated virtual front desk for the hotel partners in the UK to make sure of the self-check-in. Apart from that, Swiggy and Zomato are also experimenting with the AI tool to introduce it soon.
The AI chatbot was launched by OpenAI in November last year. After the launch, the popularity of the AI chatbot reached heights and made rival firms like Microsoft and Google launch their own versions of AI chatbots called Bing Chat and Bard, respectively.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Tags

AI chatbotChatGPTGoogle PlaystoreOpenAI

