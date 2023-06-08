Sam Altman meets PM Modi: What was the OpenAI CEO’s key agenda?

By Akhil V

Bringing global regulation to control the proliferation of powerful artificial intelligence models, such as ChatGPT, was one of the key discussion points between OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi when they met on Thursday morning.

“We talked about the opportunities in front of the country, what the country should do, and also the need to think about global regulation to prevent some of the downsides from happening. It was a great hour,” said Altman during a gathering at the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIITD). This is the latest of Altman’s appeals to governments around the world to start thinking about setting up guardrails for AI. In a US Congressional hearing last month, he told the US Senate, “Regulate us,” after admitting to the risk of unbridled AI being catastrophic for the world at large.