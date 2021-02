Koo’s CEO and co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna on Wednesday said that the company is open to everyone joining the app which has been innovated for deeper local connection.

In an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18, Radhakrishna said the team has been building this platform since 2019.

“We have invested our time to make the 'creation' experience better,” he said, adding that existing microblogging platforms have not been able to grow beyond the English-speaking population.

He said that Koo is truly an Atmanirbhar Bharat app.

After his conversation on CNBC TV 18, the Koo CEO took to Twitter to state that Shunwei holds a single-digit stake in the company.

"Koo is an India registered company with Indian founders. Raised earlier capital 2.5 years ago. Latest funds for Bombinate Technologies is led by a truly Indian investor 3one4 capital. Shunwei (single digit shareholder) which had invested in our Vokal journey will be exiting fully," he tweeted.

Last week, the company announced it has raised $4.1 million in from the likes of Accel, Kalaari Capital, Blume Ventures and 3one4 Capital.

Koo has emerged as the poster boy of ‘Atmanirbhar’ and ‘Made in India’ apps, with several Indian government officials such as Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Ravi Shankar Prasad setting up accounts on the platform in the midst of the government’s standoff with Twitter.

Koo was also among the winners of the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge last year meant to promote ‘Made-In India’ apps.

The microblogging app has seen a sharp spike in downloads over the past few weeks, garnering 1.2 million downloads since January this year, which is nearly half of the 3 million downloads that the app has seen so far since the launch in March 2020.