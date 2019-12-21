#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

Open now to all security researchers: Apple's bug bounty programme

Updated : December 21, 2019 04:53 PM IST

Apple has also defined the bounty categories which include bugs in the iCloud, device attacks via physical access, network attacks with user interaction among others.
Earlier this year, the iPhone maker offered special iPhones specifically for security researchers at the Black Hat security conference in Las Vegas.
Apple had launched its security bounty programme in 2016 and offered researchers up to $200,000 to find and report vulnerabilities in the system.
Open now to all security researchers: Apple's bug bounty programme
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Bharat Bond ETF subscribed 1.07 times at close, fetches Rs 12,000 crore

Bharat Bond ETF subscribed 1.07 times at close, fetches Rs 12,000 crore

Indians top US green card backlog of 800,000, says report

Indians top US green card backlog of 800,000, says report

With Rs 1.1 lakh crore monthly GST collection target, businesses fear excessive scrutiny from government

With Rs 1.1 lakh crore monthly GST collection target, businesses fear excessive scrutiny from government

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV