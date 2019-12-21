Technology
Open now to all security researchers: Apple's bug bounty programme
Updated : December 21, 2019 04:53 PM IST
Apple has also defined the bounty categories which include bugs in the iCloud, device attacks via physical access, network attacks with user interaction among others.
Earlier this year, the iPhone maker offered special iPhones specifically for security researchers at the Black Hat security conference in Las Vegas.
Apple had launched its security bounty programme in 2016 and offered researchers up to $200,000 to find and report vulnerabilities in the system.
