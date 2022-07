Google has already launched the Android 13 Beta and OnePlus is right behind it in developing the OxygenOS 13 to support the OnePlus devices — both new and old. The OxygenOS 13 will also be integrated with ColorOS for Oppo smartphones.

Here are the speculated OnePlus devices that are likely to be eligible for the OxygenOS update:

OnePlus Nord 2T

OnePlus 10R

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 9RT

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus Nord 2

OnePlus Nord CE 2

OnePlus Nord CE

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T Pro

According to the company, the new and improved OxygenOS could have the following features:

Improved consistency and customisation of the user interface.

Improved system consistency and improved flow of various functions.

Always On Display to have additional features (like Music Player)

Improved Zen Mode to give a more immersive and efficient experience for users.

OnePlus will launch its public beta program for its products in late 2022.