Online used car dealer Carvana fires 2,500 workers, many over Zoom: Report

Carvana, an online used car dealer in the US, laid off 2,500 employees, many of them over Zoom, on Tuesday. The company claimed that the laid-off employees were mostly in "operational positions" that comprise about 12 percent of Carvana's workforce.

An email to employees from CEO Ernie Garcia reportedly blamed slower-than-expected growth. Carvana reported a net loss of $260 million in the first quarter and its stock price is down more than 84 percent since the start of the year.

Rumours circulated on social media that the message used to fire employees on a Zoom call was pre-recorded. However, the company has refuted such claims.

Some workers who lost their jobs told CBS MoneyWatch that they heard nothing directly from their managers at Carvana and they were informed first via mail from Garcia and soon they were booted off from the company’s network. Later, they received texts telling them to attend a Zoom meeting where a woman informed them of their terminations.

Social media furore

Leigh Frantz, who was also fired, said she had no direct contact from managers about losing her job. She added that they were not allowed to ask questions on the Zoom call and the woman seemed to be reading a pre-written script. "It was so disrespectful," she told CBS MoneyWatch.

Another user took to Twitter to express his disbelief. "You just fired us in a zoom meeting and said, 'have a good day' at the end," the user wrote on Twitter. "I am so disgusted by how this was handled" he added.

"One of Carvana's slogans is 'Treat customers as you would treat your own mom,' and we didn't get treated that way as employees,” said Jay Romero, 30, a former employee who worked with Carvana for more than two years, as reported by CBS news.

The company’s explanation

As per a report by news agency Protocol, a Carvana spokesperson said that "less than half" of the layoffs were conducted over Zoom and that the company "had as many conversations as we could in person.” The exact number of employees who were fired on Zoom and who were fired in person is still unknown. Recent macroeconomics and automotive retail recession were cited as the reasons for the slower growth of the company that pushed it to make the decision of cutting workforce.

Additionally, in a regulatory filing, Carvana said its executives are giving up their salaries for the rest of the year to help pay the laid-off employees' severance.

Mass layoffs via Zoom

Several incidents of mass layoffs over video conferencing platforms have been reported in recent times. TripActions' Zoom layoff in 2020 and Better.com's webinar layoff late last year are two such incidents. With the slowdown in the market, more layoffs are expected to come as many companies have slowed down hiring.