51% of Indians fall prey to online scams while booking travel, reveals report

With 93 percent of Indians booking travel online this year, the temptation to seize seemingly unbeatable offers becomes increasingly difficult to resist. However, the report cautions that Indians must remain vigilant to avoid falling victim to scams.

A recent report has revealed that 51 percent of Indians have fallen prey to online scams while attempting to save money during the travel booking process.

McAfee’s latest findings from the 'Safer Holidays' Travel Report sheds light on the safety of online travel booking and the caution exercised by individuals when using digital tools while travelling abroad. It is based on a survey of 7,000 participants across seven countries — out of which 1,000 were from India — and emphasises the rate at which Indian travellers are falling victim to online scams and facing digital threats.

The report further reveals that 61 percent of Indian travellers express the highest level of concern regarding the potential compromise of their devices while travelling. Shockingly, 77 percent of those who have experienced monetary theft have lost up to $1,000 (~Rs 83,000) even before commencing their trips.

“Sixty-six percent of all Indian vacationers will travel domestically this year and 42 percent will do so internationally. With inflation and the cost-of-living crisis, the research reveals new concerns for leisure-seekers who, in their quest for a good deal, may be more likely to fall for a scam,” the report said.

Out of the Indian adults surveyed, 27 percent admitted to being tricked into making payments through fraudulent platforms, while 36 percent had their identities stolen during the online booking process. Shockingly, 13 percent of individuals shared their passport information with fraudulent websites, and 23 percent divulged other personally identifiable information.

“Whether it’s connecting to Wi-Fi networks even though they look a bit suspicious (38 percent), using a free USB charging port at an airport or train station (34 percent), or leaving their Netflix account logged in after checking out of their accommodation (29 percent), significant numbers of people have engaged in activities that could put them at increased risk of crime while travelling,” according to the report.

While a significant proportion of people are aware of the risks associated with online activities during vacations, only 61 percent make use of safety-monitoring services for their online identity. Additionally, 33 percent of respondents do not use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) while on vacation. Among those who do, 28 percent do so primarily to access geo-specific content for streaming purposes.

McAfee also added that using a VPN can help users keep their connection secure and protect their personal data and activities as they bank, shop, and browse online.

