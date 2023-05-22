51% of Indians fall prey to online scams while booking travel, reveals report

With 93 percent of Indians booking travel online this year, the temptation to seize seemingly unbeatable offers becomes increasingly difficult to resist. However, the report cautions that Indians must remain vigilant to avoid falling victim to scams.

A recent report has revealed that 51 percent of Indians have fallen prey to online scams while attempting to save money during the travel booking process.

McAfee’s latest findings from the 'Safer Holidays' Travel Report sheds light on the safety of online travel booking and the caution exercised by individuals when using digital tools while travelling abroad. It is based on a survey of 7,000 participants across seven countries — out of which 1,000 were from India — and emphasises the rate at which Indian travellers are falling victim to online scams and facing digital threats.

The report further reveals that 61 percent of Indian travellers express the highest level of concern regarding the potential compromise of their devices while travelling. Shockingly, 77 percent of those who have experienced monetary theft have lost up to $1,000 (~Rs 83,000) even before commencing their trips.