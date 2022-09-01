Online music platform Artium Academy partners with Global Music Junction to nurture aspiring talents

By CNBCTV18.com

Online music education platform Artium Academy has partnered with Global Music Junction, the digital entertainment subsidiary of JetSynthesys and Warner Music India, to identify, nurture and scale aspiring talents at the Academy.

According to a press release, the partnership aims at showcasing aspiring talents on the national and global map while collectively building on content creation, artist management, revenue generation, digital monetisation, branding, and sponsorships.

Co-founded by Ashish Joshi, Vivek Raicha and Nithya Sudhir, Artium Academy boasts a legendary panel of maestros including Sonu Nigam, KS Chithra, Shubha Mudgal, Ananth Vaidyanathan, Aruna Sairam, Louis Banks and Raju Singh.

The academy says that it has worked towards offering world-class training to aspiring singers, composers and instrumentalists to enable them to reach their full potential and eventually step into the spotlight both in India and globally.

The press release also mentioned that Global Music Junction, along with Warner Music India, will work towards taking these performers on to their next level of growth, supporting their livelihood and creating music IPs and high-class content. Together, they will also identify avenues of revenue generation, digital monetisation, branding, and sponsorships.

JetSynthesys is a new-age digital entertainment and technology company with global publishing partnerships with names like cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Bollywood star Salman Khan, heavyweight Floyd Mayweather, and internationally renowned brands like WWE, Square Enix, Warner Music Group (WMG) and many more.