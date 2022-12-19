Hometechnology news

Online gaming, where winning depends on certain outcome, to attract 28% GST: CBIC

Online gaming, where winning depends on certain outcome, to attract 28% GST: CBIC

2 Min(s) Read

By Anand Singha  Dec 19, 2022 12:52:41 PM IST (Published)

According to CNBC-TV18 sources, even though the report submitted by the Group of Ministers (GoM) on online Gaming, Casinos and Race courses is of divergent nature, the government's view is clear on this.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

IST5 Min(s) Read

GST on Online Gaming: No consensus yet on revenue valuation to levy tax

IST4 Min(s) Read

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

IST2 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

goods and service tax (GST)online gaming

Previous Article

Google for India: From million-dollar grants to partnerships in digitisation and AI, here are the top heads

Next Article

Twitter prohibits users from promoting accounts on Facebook, Mastodon