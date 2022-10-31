Online gaming now safe and risk-free, claims Mobile Premier League

By Pihu Yadav

Mobile Premier League (MPL) recently launched a host of programmes to foster “safe and risk-free gameplay.” One such initiative is the loss protection policy, which, the company claims, allows gamers to claim a refund of up to 100 percent of their net losses that they may have incurred after playing 10 gameplay sessions with specified thresholds.

“Yet another way we are continuing our efforts to make gaming more secure and lag-free is through our Bug Bounty programme. Under this, we will reward security researchers up to Rs 10 lakh for successfully identifying a valid vulnerability on MPL. This will not just enable us to spot any security vulnerabilities but also help us take targeted steps to tackle them in a timely manner. Through initiatives such as these, we look forward to giving users a gaming experience they can trust and enjoy,” said Namratha Swamy, Country Head — India, MPL.

Swamy also added that MPL recently received a SHIELD Trust Certification for its strategic security initiatives to protect the interest of players on the platform. SHIELD is a global risk intelligence company and the certificate considers a company’s trust profile and assesses key risk metrics such as the number of genuine users, user-to-device ratio, and the prevalence of malicious tools used on a given platform to establish its credibility.

“With a trust score of 95.95 percent, MPL has become the world’s first multi-gaming company to acquire this certification after fulfilling the vital requirements of SHIELD’s Trust Check, which renders it the most credible and safe platform for gaming enthusiasts,” she said.

Swamy claims that the Bug Bounty programme helps the company focus on identifying security vulnerabilities and make concerted efforts in devising a timely resolution to tackle them.

The programme is not limited to just identifying security loopholes but also allows researchers to report any possibility of fraud that can give a player an unfair advantage, encouraging reports on instances that can enable a player to compromise with the gameplay or the outcomes, like win a game without playing, alter the gameplay or even post outrageous scores.