OnePlus10 Pro 5G: Official teaser shows off Hasselblad-branded triple rear cameras

The self-proclaimed "flagship killer" OnePlus is back, and that too with a bit of a bang, it appears. A tweet from OnePlus co-founder and CEO Pete Lau--retweeted by OnePlus--shows off the Chinese company's new flagship, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G.
We've worked hard on multiple upgrades to create a truly well-rounded flagship with the OnePlus 10 Pro. Here's a first look. Personally, I love the refreshed new OnePlus x Hasselblad camera module. pic.twitter.com/M3i5kSHa28— Pete Lau (@PeteLau) January 4, 2022
In a photograph, the phone's triple rear camera array is prominently on display with the slogan, "Capture Every Horizon", possibly hinting at a focus on the wide angle lenses. Oh, and the smartphone's cameras, just like last year's models, are "co-developed" by the Swedish camera titan Hasselblad, so expect some jaw-dropping images to drop online as OnePlus ramps up its pre-launch marketing.
Athough there are no official specifications out yet, The Verge, citing other media reports, said the OnePlus 10 Pro could feature a 48-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide, an 8-megapixel telephoto, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.
For starters, as seen in the photograph, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G (that's a mouthful) will--at least at first--come in two colour variants, black and green, which the company calls "Volcanic Black" and "Emerald Green".
Meet the two stunning color variants of the #OnePlus10Pro - Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest. Which is your favorite?— OnePlus (@oneplus) January 4, 2022
Internally, credible rumours signal that the phone will be reportedly be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of storage--or a combination of either--and a 5,000mAh battery, which should see most power users get a decent day's usage with some juice left by the end of day. The Phone also boasts of an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.
The company is also gearing up to launch the OnePlus 9R 5G, which comes in "Carbon Black" and "Lake Blue" in the 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB variants. There is no India-specific launch date yet, but watch this space for more.
(Edited by : Aditi Gautam)