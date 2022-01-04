OnePlus10 Pro 5G: Official teaser shows off Hasselblad-branded triple rear cameras

The self-proclaimed "flagship killer" OnePlus is back, and that too with a bit of a bang, it appears. A tweet from OnePlus co-founder and CEO Pete Lau--retweeted by OnePlus--shows off the Chinese company's new flagship, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G.

We've worked hard on multiple upgrades to create a truly well-rounded flagship with the OnePlus 10 Pro. Here's a first look. Personally, I love the refreshed new OnePlus x Hasselblad camera module. pic.twitter.com/M3i5kSHa28 — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) January 4, 2022

In a photograph, the phone's triple rear camera array is prominently on display with the slogan, "Capture Every Horizon", possibly hinting at a focus on the wide angle lenses. Oh, and the smartphone's cameras, just like last year's models, are "co-developed" by the Swedish camera titan Hasselblad, so expect some jaw-dropping images to drop online as OnePlus ramps up its pre-launch marketing.

Athough there are no official specifications out yet, The Verge, citing other media reports, said the OnePlus 10 Pro could feature a 48-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide, an 8-megapixel telephoto, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

For starters, as seen in the photograph, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G (that's a mouthful) will--at least at first--come in two colour variants, black and green, which the company calls "Volcanic Black" and "Emerald Green".

Meet the two stunning color variants of the #OnePlus10Pro - Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest. Which is your favorite? — OnePlus (@oneplus) January 4, 2022

Internally, credible rumours signal that the phone will be reportedly be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of storage--or a combination of either--and a 5,000mAh battery, which should see most power users get a decent day's usage with some juice left by the end of day. The Phone also boasts of an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.