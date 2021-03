The new OnePlus Watch will run on a custom operating system and not on Google’s Wear OS in a bid to resolve a recurring complaint of low battery life in smartwatches. The announcement was made by the OnePlus CEO and Co-Founder Pete Lau on the company’s forum.

Earlier, in December 2020, Lau said that the brand was working with Google to improve features such as better interoperability to Wear OS.

“When developing the OnePlus Watch, we tried to understand the pain points for a smartwatch wearer (sic),” Pete Lau said while responding to a user on OnePlus Community forums. He explained that the smartwatch will feature a smart wear operating system, developed based on a real-time operating system (RTOS).

“We chose to go with a smart wear operating system developed based on RTOS because we believe it provides you a smooth and reliable experience while offering a great battery life, covering some of the biggest concerns we've been hearing from people looking to buy a smartwatch,” he explained.

