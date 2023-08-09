OnePlus' upcoming foldable could be cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5

Design-wise, the foldable is possibly going to look very similar to the OPPO Find N2, which is not available in India, as per OnLeaks' renders. OnLeaks also confirmed the renders for the Google Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold and more.

OnePlus is expected to launch its first foldable smartphone this year and if rumours are to be believed, it could be priced below Rs 1,20,000, making it cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5.

Reliable tipster Yogesh Brar posted on X (formerly Twitter) that OnePlus currently has the strongest lineup this year, with smartphones in almost every segment — and good ones at that.

After OnePlus 11’s Marble Odessey variant retailing at a price of Rs 64,999, the foldable — likely to be called OnePlus Open — will be the Chinese smartphone maker’s most expensive smartphone this year.

The device was expected to be launched globally on August 29 in New York this year, but it has since been delayed. Rumours now indicate an October launch. The company was reportedly planning to use BOE panels at first but now it seems it is moving to Samsung displays instead. The date has not been officially announced yet but OnePlus did hint at a foldable launch during the OnePlus 11 announcement earlier this year.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the OnePlus Open is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with up to 16GB of RAM. Leaks have hinted at a 256GB storage option but there are chances that could go up to 512GB, if not more. Again, all of this is just speculation.

The unfolded screen is likely to be a 7.8-inch AMOLED 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the external display could be a 6.3-inch AMOLED, also with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The battery on the device will reportedly be 4,800 mAh with fast charging support. For context, the Galaxy Z Fold5 has a 4,400 mAh battery.

The camera setup is likely to have two 48MP rear cameras — a primary wid angle lens and an ultra-wide shooter — as well as a 64MP telephoto lens.