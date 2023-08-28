OnePlus unveils Onam discounts on OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Pad, Buds Pro 2 and more

OnePlus, on the occasion of Onam, has unveiled a lineup of discounts on various products, ranging from smartphones to earphones and more.

A highlight of OnePlus' Onam offerings is the OnePlus Ensemble bundle. The bundle — which includes the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Pad, and Buds Pro 2 — is available on OnePlus’ official website.

Starting at a price point of Rs 1,07,997 after an instant discount of Rs 4,000 through ICICI Bank and OneCard, OnePlus is offering up to 24-month No Cost EMI options via Axis Bank, Citi, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, and OneCard. This bundle is exclusively available at select OnePlus stores across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Lucknow.

OnePlus 11 5G

This Onam, ICICI Bank customers can enjoy an additional Rs 500 discount through NetBanking for purchases of the OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey from OnePlus.in throughout August. Furthermore, OneCard users can relish an instant Rs 2,000 bank discount exclusively available from August 1 to 31, across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Partner Stores, and Amazon.in. Users can also avail exchange bonuses worth Rs 6,000 and Rs 10,000 on OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey respectively.

OnePlus 11R 5G

OneCard users can avail an instant Rs 1,000 bank discount when purchasing the OnePlus 11R 5G. This offer is available exclusively from August 1 to 31, on OneCard and through ICICI Bank from August 29 to August 31. Additional exchange bonuses worth Rs 3,000 on all OnePlus, Samsung, and Apple devices further add value to your purchase.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2

This Onam, ICICI Bank Credit Card, Credit EMI, and Debit Card EMI users can avail an instant Rs 1,000 bank discount when purchasing from OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon.in, and Flipkart.com between August 1 and 31. Additionally, ICICI customers can enjoy an Rs 250 discount through NetBanking during the same period on OnePlus.in, making the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 an irresistible choice for audio enthusiasts.

OnePlus Pad

Introduced at the OnePlus Cloud 11 event earlier this year, the OnePlus Pad features an 11.61-inch 144 Hz Read-Fit display with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, and boasts a large 9,510 mAh battery. Avail an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000 with ICICI Bank Credit Card, Credit EMI, and Debit Card EMI usage or OneCard transactions, exclusively on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, select Reliance and Croma stores, Amazon.in, and Flipkart.com.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

ICICI Bank Credit Card, Credit EMI, and Debit Card EMI users can enjoy an instant bank discount of Rs 1,000 on their OnePlus Nord 3 5G purchase from OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and Amazon.in throughout the month of August. Starting September 1, a Rs 2,000 bank discount awaits Axis Bank, Citi Credit and Debit Card holders via EMI transactions, along with OneCard users.

Axis Bank, Citi Credit and Debit Card holders via EMI transactions and OneCard users can enjoy an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on their OnePlus Nord CE 3 purchase, starting September 1.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

ICICI Bank Credit Card, Credit EMI, and Debit Card EMI users, as well as OneCard users, can enjoy an instant bank discount of Rs 1,000 on their OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G purchase, starting September 1.

On the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r True Wireless Stereo, OneCard users and ICICI Credit Card, Debit Card EMI, and Netbanking users can enjoy discounts of up to Rs 200 on the purchase of the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 and Nord Buds 2r from various platforms.