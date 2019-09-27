OnePlus TV Q1 Pro, OnePlus TV Q1 launched in India: Price, specfications, etc

Chinese smartphone make One Plus has come up with its biggest launch for 2019. It is not just OnePlus 7T series smartphones but apart from that, they have launched new smart TV, OnePlus TV Q1 Pro and OnePlus TV Q1. Both support a 55-inch QLED display and include Dolby Vision support.

OnePlus TV has scored the highest NTSC score of 120 percent, will offer the most vivid colours, the company claimed. The OnePlus TV comes in two variants- Standard variant and a Pro variant.

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro is equipped with eight speakers with 50W output combined, Dolby Atmos support, and a custom Gamma Color Magic processor. There are six speakers up front and two at the rear fitted with woofers producing a sound output of 50W.

OnePlus TV runs on Android TV (Pie) and will receive guaranteed software updates for the next three years. OnePlus TV comes with a feature called ‘Oxygen Play’ to help users seamlessly switch between apps.