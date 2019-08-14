Business
OnePlus to launch smart TV named 'OnePlus TV'
Updated : August 14, 2019 01:42 PM IST
A recent filing with the Bluetooth SIG suggests that the OnePlus TV will run Android and use LED panels in sizes between 43 and 75 inches.
The company revealed the name and logo of its maiden smart display/TV device on its online community forum.Â
