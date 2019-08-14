OnePlus to launch smart TV named 'OnePlus TV'

Chinese handset OnePlus is set to foray into the smart TV segment and will call the device 'OnePlus TV', the company announced on Wednesday.

The company revealed the name and logo of its maiden smart display/TV device on its online community forum.

"The global smart technology company constantly challenges conventional concepts of technology. OnePlus TV is an extension of the brand's â€˜Never Settle' mindset. The OnePlus TV will feature smart capabilities coupled with the company's â€˜burden-less' design philosophy to offer users a smooth and connected experience," the company said in a statement.

A community expert posted on the forum: "Yes, we are going to call our very first smart TV product 'OnePlus TV' -- simple yet to-the-point -- as we believe there's no other name that can best represent our value, vision and pride than naming it with our own brand.

The company said it is committed to the vision of a connected home environment and will continue to evolve the OnePlus TV, as well as the brand's other mobile devices, to develop innovations that make sense for its users.

This comes almost a year after the handset maker announced its plans to enter the TV market.

According to reports, a recent filing with the Bluetooth SIG suggests that the OnePlus TV will run Android and use LED panels in sizes between 43 and 75 inches.