Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus is planning to launch a ‘new, more affordable smartphone product line’, Pete Lau, CEO of the company, confirmed in a note.

From what we know so far, the device may be called OnePlus Z or OnePlus Z Lite and will debut in Europe and India. “As we have always done when we try something new, we are going to start relatively small with this new product line by first introducing it in Europe and India," wrote Lau, adding that the company is also looking to bring more affordable smartphones to North America in the near future.

The new product building is led by Paul Yu, who has headed product hardware development for many of the company's flagship devices over the past 5 years.

"We've also assembled a team of young, creative and enthusiastic OnePlus staff from all over the world, who have been working tirelessly over the past few months to bring this product line to life," Lau added in the statement.