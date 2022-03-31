OnePlus to launch 10 Pro at 7.25 pm in India today; check how to watch and other details

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus is launching its flagship smartphone OnePlus 10 Pro 5G in India today along with two other products -- OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 and OnePlus Buds Pro Radiant Silver.

You can watch the livestream of the event at 7.25 pm IST on the company’s YouTube channel or on the OnePlus website. OnePlus is also running a contest/lucky draw for OnePlus One users on its website.

Camera

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G may feature a 48MP+50MP ultrawide camera setup with an 8MP telephoto lens and a 32MP front camera. OnePlus has officially announced that it is partnering with camera-maker Hasselblad again for the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G.

Operating System and Chipset

OnePlus has now decided that the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G will feature the OxygenOS, albeit with a ColorOS codebase opting to not go for the Unified OS. The flagship smartphone will also feature the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor

Display

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G will house a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with an LTPO 2.0 panel and 120 Hz dynamic refresh rate with HDR 10+ support and 1300 nits of peak brightness.

Charging and Battery

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G smartphone will come with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports SUPERVOOC 80W fast charging. A 50W wireless charging support along with reverse charging support may also be available.

Price of OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

The price of OnePlus 10 Pro 5G in China starts at CNY 4,699, which roughly translates to Rs 54,500. The Indian version of the One Plus 10 Pro 5G is expected to be launched in the range of Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 55,000, as reported by Jagran Technology.

Discounts on OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro

Meanwhile, OnePlus' current line-up (at least for the next few hours), the 9 and 9 Pro, received a Rs 5,000 discount ahead of the launch event today.