OnePlus is all set to launch its first smartwatch along with its new mobile phone series on March 23. The smartphone maker reportedly had a watch prototype in 2015, when it was barely established, but ultimately decided against its release. After an extended wait, the China-headquartered company is ready with its OnePlus Watch.

Ahead of the launch of the OnePlus Watch, here's a look at what it could offer:

Looks and design

If images being circulated on the internet are taken into consideration, the OnePlus Watch would feature a round display like the Vivo or Realme smartwatches. However, OnePlus could give its first timepiece a completely fresh look and shape.

As per Android Authority, there could be two variants of the smartwatch and two case sizes. The OnePlus smartwatch is rumoured to have a 46-mm display and will come in silver and black colour variants.

Features

According to reports, the OnePlus Watch could have 4GB storage capacity and a variety of fitness tracking features like swimming mode as it is expected to come with IP68 rating, sleep/heart-rate/stress tracking, and auto workout detection. An IP68 rating means that it can be worn during jogging and is waterproof for up to 30 minutes under water.

As per Android Authority, one of the standout features of the smartwatch would be Warp Charge technology, which can provide a week of power with just 20 minutes of charging.

Other likely features include ability to see notifications, and incoming calls, besides connectivity with OnePlus phone and TV.

Operating System

Unlike speculations, OnePlus Watch will not run on Google Wear OS. Lau recently said the smartwatch would run on something based on a real-time operating system (RTOS), offering “seamless connectivity” to the company’s phones, headphones and TVs.

“We chose to go with a smart wear operating system developed on RTOS because we believe it provides you a smooth and reliable experience while offering a great battery life, covering some of the biggest concerns we’ve been hearing from people looking to buy a smartwatch,” Lau had said in a statement.

Comparison with Apple Watch

Going by the rumoured circular face, OnePlus Watch will not appear like its Apple counterpart, which has a rectangular face. Also, there is no wheel on the side.

Price