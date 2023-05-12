OnePlus Pad Review: Tablet 'flagship killer' — nearly

OnePlus Pad Review: The OnePlus Pad is an affordable and sleek tablet with a large screen, ideal for browsing the web, playing games, reading, and watching movies. Although its keyboard, stylus, and software features are not as comprehensive as those of Apple and Samsung, its 7:5 aspect ratio, high resolution, and high refresh rate make it perfect for media consumption. With its quad-speaker system, it also provides a good audio experience. If you're looking for an Android tablet, the OnePlus Pad is worth considering.

OnePlus has made its foray into the tablet market with the OnePlus Pad, which has several things going for it. The device has a large screen, great battery life, excellent performance, and a sleek design — but more importantly, a comparatively affordable price point — starting at Rs 37,999, with Rs 39,999 for the highest-end 12 GB/256 GB variant. This makes it the least expensive 'premium' tablet compared to the offerings by Samsung and Apple.

The company's debut tablet has several things in common with the OnePlus flagship smartphones — which is to say it is great in many ways but falls short in a few areas.

The review unit OnePlus sent me on loan also included the optional keyboard folio case (Rs 7,999) and the OnePlus Stylo (Rs 4,999). Even with these two optional accessories, the entire package will cost you Rs 52,997 — cheaper than my M1 iPad Air, with starts at Rs 59,900 with 64 GB of onboard storage.

However, it must be noted here that, while performing admirably in their own right, the keyboard case and stylus both are inferior to what Apple and Samsung offer. The Pad's software features, accessories, and integrations too are also not as comprehensive as those of the other two brands. As such, the device is not ideal for productivity-related tasks. Nevertheless, if you're looking for a tablet to browse the web, read, play games, or watch movies, the OnePlus Pad is a phenomenal choice.

Don't let the lower price fool you into thinking the OnePlus Pad only competes with Android tablets or iPads in its price segment — its specs and screen quality make it a competitor for Apple and Samsung's high-end tablets. The Pad has a beautiful 11.6-inch screen, with thinner bezels than the iPad.

The Pad comes with an unusual aspect ratio of 7:5, which makes it surprisingly nice to use in both landscape and portrait orientations — the latter especially if you're reading a book or browsing the web. The Pad's 2800x2000 pixel LCD screen refreshes at up to 144Hz and can hit a brightness of 500 nits, making it smooth to navigate. The screen has excellent viewing angles and bright, punchy colours, with deep blacks almost as good as those on OLED screens. The quad-speaker system with support for Dolby Atmos provides a good audio experience, although there is no 3.5mm headphone jack, which means users will need to use Bluetooth headphones or a USB-C adapter.

Weighing in at just over 500 grams, t he Pad is comfortable to hold despite its large size, with rounded sides and a soft-feeling metal finish. If you're the sort to never take the Pad out of its case, especially if its the keyboard case, then the keyboard folds back and attaches magnetically to the back of the cover, disabling the keys. It's a little strange to hold it this way, as I was constantly worried my clumsy fingers will damage the keys. Thankfully, the Pad attaches magnetically to the case, making its removal a breeze.

The Pad comes with two cameras — a rear camera is located at the centre of the top edge, while the front camera is housed on the long edge of the tablet, making it ideal for video calls. OnePlus also has an auto-follow feature — similar to Apple's Centre Stage feature — that can be used in popular video calling apps to help keep the user centred in the frame.

The Keyboard Folio Case

As I mentioned above, the Pad attaches magnetically to the case, with a Pogo connector at the bottom that snaps into the keyboard, activating it instantly. The case has only one viewing angle, which is a shame. The keyboard is also incredibly small and takes some getting used to. That said, the keys have a nice, tactile feel and the trackpad has yet to let me down. The only complaint I have is that the function keys row is located too close to the screen, and I found myself touching the screen accidentally on many an occasion.

The Stylo

The stylus is clearly inspired by the second-generation Apple Pencil. It's largely round, with one side flat — this is the side that attaches magnetically to the top of the Pad for pairing/charging. It supports tilt and pressure sensitivity, but the has a few, noticeable micro-seconds of lag. OnePlus also takes a leaf out of the Samsung Galaxy S Ultra series playbook and gives users an option to enable note-taking on the lock screen if they use the Stylo when the device is locked. There are obviously improvements to be made in this department, but the Stylo is a great first attempt.

In conclusion

The OnePlus Pad is a first-rate attempt by the company at a tablet — it feels premium, fluid, and affordable. The excellent screen and quad speakers make it an incredible device for multimedia consumption.