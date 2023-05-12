OnePlus Pad Review: Tablet 'flagship killer' — nearly

OnePlus Pad Review: The OnePlus Pad is an affordable and sleek tablet with a large screen, ideal for browsing the web, playing games, reading, and watching movies. Although its keyboard, stylus, and software features are not as comprehensive as those of Apple and Samsung, its 7:5 aspect ratio, high resolution, and high refresh rate make it perfect for media consumption. With its quad-speaker system, it also provides a good audio experience. If you're looking for an Android tablet, the OnePlus Pad is worth considering.

OnePlus has made its foray into the tablet market with the OnePlus Pad, which has several things going for it. The device has a large screen, great battery life, excellent performance, and a sleek design — but more importantly, a comparatively affordable price point — starting at Rs 37,999, with Rs 39,999 for the highest-end 12 GB/256 GB variant. This makes it the least expensive 'premium' tablet compared to the offerings by Samsung and Apple.

The company's debut tablet has several things in common with the OnePlus flagship smartphones — which is to say it is great in many ways but falls short in a few areas.

The review unit OnePlus sent me on loan also included the optional keyboard folio case (Rs 7,999) and the OnePlus Stylo (Rs 4,999). Even with these two optional accessories, the entire package will cost you Rs 52,997 — cheaper than my M1 iPad Air, with starts at Rs 59,900 with 64 GB of onboard storage.