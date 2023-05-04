OnePlus Pad first impressions: Quality screen, strong build

OnePlus Pad first impressions: The maiden tablet offering from OnePlus promises to be a powerful and versatile tablet for users who demand high performance and quality. It is available in the Halo Green colour and the price starts at Rs 37,999.
OnePlus has launched its much-anticipated tablet, the OnePlus Pad, in India at a starting price of Rs. 37,999. The device promises high-end performance, top-notch display, and excellent build quality. The tablet comes in a Halo Green colour, with a metal unibody design and 2.5D rounded edges that feel great to hold. It boasts an 11.61-inch 2.8K LCD screen with a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz and an aspect ratio of 7:5. The resolution is 2800 x 2000 pixels, giving it a density of 296 PPI. The panel can switch between refresh rates of 30Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz, and 144Hz, with a maximum brightness of 500 nits. The device also supports Dolby Vision.
The OnePlus Pad is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity chipset, which can boost up to 3.05GHz, and is paired with either 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It runs OxygenOS 13.1 out-of-the-box based on Android 13, and offers several integrations and features that only work with a OnePlus phone. The device has an 8MP front-facing camera and a 13MP rear camera, and supports Face Unlock via the front-facing camera. Unfortunately, it does not have a fingerprint sensor.
