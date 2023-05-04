English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsOnePlus Pad first impressions: Quality screen, strong build

OnePlus Pad first impressions: Quality screen, strong build

OnePlus Pad first impressions: Quality screen, strong build
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Vijay Anand  May 4, 2023 6:11:30 PM IST (Published)

OnePlus Pad first impressions: The maiden tablet offering from OnePlus promises to be a powerful and versatile tablet for users who demand high performance and quality. It is available in the Halo Green colour and the price starts at Rs 37,999.

OnePlus has launched its much-anticipated tablet, the OnePlus Pad, in India at a starting price of Rs. 37,999. The device promises high-end performance, top-notch display, and excellent build quality. The tablet comes in a Halo Green colour, with a metal unibody design and 2.5D rounded edges that feel great to hold. It boasts an 11.61-inch 2.8K LCD screen with a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz and an aspect ratio of 7:5. The resolution is 2800 x 2000 pixels, giving it a density of 296 PPI. The panel can switch between refresh rates of 30Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz, and 144Hz, with a maximum brightness of 500 nits. The device also supports Dolby Vision.

Recommended Articles

View All
Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Midair Musings: The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next

Midair Musings: The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next

May 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

The OnePlus Pad is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity chipset, which can boost up to 3.05GHz, and is paired with either 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It runs OxygenOS 13.1 out-of-the-box based on Android 13, and offers several integrations and features that only work with a OnePlus phone. The device has an 8MP front-facing camera and a 13MP rear camera, and supports Face Unlock via the front-facing camera. Unfortunately, it does not have a fingerprint sensor.


Also read: OnePlus 11 5G Review: A return to form

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X