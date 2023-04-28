hometechnology NewsOnePlus Pad available for pre order now at Rs 37,999 — Here are the details

OnePlus Pad available for pre-order now at Rs 37,999 — Here are the details

OnePlus Pad available for pre-order now at Rs 37,999 — Here are the details
1 Min(s) Read

By Pihu Yadav  Apr 28, 2023 2:00:48 PM IST (Published)

The OnePlus Pad is available for pre-order starting at Rs 37,999 in India. The tablet also supports OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard and OnePlus Stylo, which need to be purchased separately.

After a successful reception of its latest smartphones, OnePlus has launched its first-ever tablet, the OnePlus Pad, for pre-order in India.

Recommended Articles

View All
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


The OnePlus Pad comes with an 11.61-inch LCD screen with a 144 Hz refresh rate. It comes in a single Halo Green colour and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset.
The tablet runs on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1, which is the latest version of the operating system. It is equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
In terms of camera, the OnePlus Pad features a 13MP main camera and an 8MP front camera. The tablet also boasts a large 9,510mAh battery that supports 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging. According to OnePlus, it only takes just over 60 minutes to fully charge the device.
The OnePlus Pad is available for pre-order starting at Rs 37,999 in India. The tablet also supports OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard and OnePlus Stylo, which need to be purchased separately. At the price point, it is cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series and the latest iPads.
Watch this space for a full review of the tablet soon.
Also Read: vivo X90 Pro first impressions: Premium feel, snappy performance, excellent cameras
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

OnePlustablets