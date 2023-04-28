OnePlus Pad available for pre-order now at Rs 37,999 — Here are the details

The OnePlus Pad is available for pre-order starting at Rs 37,999 in India. The tablet also supports OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard and OnePlus Stylo, which need to be purchased separately.

After a successful reception of its latest smartphones, OnePlus has launched its first-ever tablet, the OnePlus Pad, for pre-order in India.

The OnePlus Pad comes with an 11.61-inch LCD screen with a 144 Hz refresh rate. It comes in a single Halo Green colour and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset.

The tablet runs on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1, which is the latest version of the operating system. It is equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

In terms of camera, the OnePlus Pad features a 13MP main camera and an 8MP front camera. The tablet also boasts a large 9,510mAh battery that supports 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging. According to OnePlus, it only takes just over 60 minutes to fully charge the device.

The OnePlus Pad is available for pre-order starting at Rs 37,999 in India. The tablet also supports OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard and OnePlus Stylo, which need to be purchased separately. At the price point, it is cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series and the latest iPads.

Watch this space for a full review of the tablet soon.