OnePlus Pad available for pre-order now at Rs 37,999 — Here are the details

The OnePlus Pad is available for pre-order starting at Rs 37,999 in India. The tablet also supports OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard and OnePlus Stylo, which need to be purchased separately.

After a successful reception of its latest smartphones, OnePlus has launched its first-ever tablet, the OnePlus Pad, for pre-order in India.

The OnePlus Pad comes with an 11.61-inch LCD screen with a 144 Hz refresh rate. It comes in a single Halo Green colour and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset.

The tablet runs on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1, which is the latest version of the operating system. It is equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.