Technology OnePlus Nord is not an affordable flagship but it will have the best software on a sub Rs 30,000 phone Updated : July 21, 2020 01:30 PM IST The Nord will arguably also be the first phone in the sub Rs 30,000 price point which sequentially improves which each software update. OnePlus is trying to apply Apple’s playbook to its own reality. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply