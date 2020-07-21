  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

OnePlus Nord is not an affordable flagship but it will have the best software on a sub Rs 30,000 phone

Updated : July 21, 2020 01:30 PM IST

The Nord will arguably also be the first phone in the sub Rs 30,000 price point which sequentially improves which each software update.
OnePlus is trying to apply Apple’s playbook to its own reality.
OnePlus Nord is not an affordable flagship but it will have the best software on a sub Rs 30,000 phone

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Bajaj Finance Q1FY21: Profit falls 19%; provides additional Rs 1,450 crore for COVID-19

Bajaj Finance Q1FY21: Profit falls 19%; provides additional Rs 1,450 crore for COVID-19

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty up 1.3% as bank index rises 350 points; Indian Oil top gainer

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty up 1.3% as bank index rises 350 points; Indian Oil top gainer

Den Networks posts over four-fold jump in Q1 profit at Rs 58.32 crore

Den Networks posts over four-fold jump in Q1 profit at Rs 58.32 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement