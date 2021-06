Chinese smartphone manufacturing giant OnePlus is all set to unveil the OnePlus Nord Core Edition in India and Europe on June 10, technology and gadget research site MySmartPrice reported.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is the next in line with the OnePlus Nord N10 5G which was launched last October.

As per reports, the OnePlus Nord smartphone is said to be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, 64MP triple-rear camera setup and a plastic build which will offer an in-display fingerprint sensor. The back panel will be made up of polycarbonate.

Data Engineer and techie Yogesh tweeted that the smartphone will be available in two variants: in 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configurations.

With this phone, OnePlus will do away with the alert slider, which gave users the convenience of switching between Ring, Vibrate and Silent with ease. It will feature a 3.5mm audio jack, and it will be just 7.9mm in terms of thickness.

In terms of power, it will have a 4,500-battery unit, slightly larger than 4,115mAh on the OnePlus Nord. OnePlus will also offer 30W fast-charging which is also known as Warp Charge 30T.

The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Nord CE 5G is expected to cost approximately Rs. 25,000 in India. Pre-orders are expected to begin on June 11, and users pre-ordering the device will be eligible to win goodies worth Rs. 2,699.