OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite to launch on April 4 — Check specs, expected price and more

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will be available in Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray colours and according to a tipster, could be launched at a starting price of Rs 21,999.
OnePlus is set to launch its latest mid-ranger, dubbed the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, on Tuesday at 7 pm.
According to OnePlus, the 5G-ready device will have 8GB RAM and an additional 8GB of expandable virtual RAM, with a Snapdragon 695 SoC (system on chip) under the hood. OnePlus has not confirmed the storage capacity but it could very likely be around 128GB if the company follows the norm.
The display is a 6.72-inch panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. However, the company has not mentioned whether the panel will be LCD or AMOLED. Its predecessor, the Nord CE 2 Lite, featured an LCD display. So, it is possible that OnePlus could go with the same choice this year as well.
The two-camera setup on the back has a 108MP main lens with 3x lossless zoom, as OnePlus claims. This new lens would be a huge upgrade over the previous generation’s 64MP.
The latest Nord will also come with SUPERVOOC fast charging at 67W to power the 5,000 mAh battery inside. The device is also expected to run on Android 13 out of the box with OxygenOS 13.1 skin on top.
It will be available in Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray colours and according to a tipster, could be launched at a starting price of Rs 21,999. To put things in perspective, the Nord CE 2 Lite was launched at Rs 19,999 and if the price hike does come true, then it could potentially mean that the hike of the future Nord devices could also rise.
Along with the Nord CE 3 Lite, OnePlus will also launch Nord Buds 2 with larger drivers and “deeper bass and crisp, clear vocals that slap”.
OnePlus also claims that a 10-minute charge can give up to five hours of listening time on the Nord Buds 2. No other details about the TWS earphones were shared by OnePlus.
