OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G to Vivo X90: Smartphones launches in India in April 2023

India is one of the biggest markets for smartphones and several leading brands such as OnePlus, Realme, POCO, and Vivo have scheduled new phone launches in April.

Here is the list of upcoming smartphones in April 2023:

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G was launched on April 4 in India. The phone is available at a starting price of Rs 19,999 and will go on sale on April 11. This phone is the successor to its OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, which was released last year. The Snapdragon 695, which also powers the Nord CE 2 Lite, is used in the Nord CE 3 Lite as well. This new model is expected to have a 6.7-inch LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Realme GT Neo 5 SE

Realme GT Neo 5 SE was launched in China on April 3. This phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC. It comes with a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with 1500-resolution support. The phone has three rear cameras with a 64MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro sensors. It is also equipped with a 16MP front camera.

This newly launched phone has a 5500mAh battery with 100W fast charging. Though the India launch date has not yet been announced officially, the device could be available in the market this month.

POCO F5

The Poco F5 is expected to be launched on April 6. The Poco F5 is expected to have a 50MP triple camera setup, a 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display, and 67W rapid charging capability. This POCO phone will come with a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset and it could have a triple rear camera with a 50MP rear sensor and a 16MP front camera.

Asus ROG Phone 7

The ROG Phone 7 from ASUS will be launched in India on April 13. It is expected to be priced at around Rs 63,000. This upcoming phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Additionally, the phone will have up to 512GB of storage space and 16GB of RAM. The device will come with a 6,000 mAh battery and a massive 6.85-inch AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The performance of the smartphone has been specially optimised for gaming.

Vivo X90 series

Vivo has not yet announced the launch date of its X90 series in India, but it is expected to be available in the market in April. X90 series is Vivo’s premium offering. The X90, X90 Pro, and X90 Pro+ are the three models in the Vivo X90 line-up.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is reportedly used in the X90 Pro+, while the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset powers the X90 and X90 Pro. Carl Zeiss lenses are used in all three of these products. The 4,810 mAh battery and a 50 MP primary camera will be included with the Vivo X90.