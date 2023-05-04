OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G review: Great value proposition for a budget phone

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G review: This budget smartphone — priced at Rs 19,999 for the 8 GB/128 GB variant and Rs 21,999 for the 8 GB/256 GB version — offers value for money, with a sizeable display, intuitive interface, and long-lasting battery life.
Five or six years ago, it was a given that any phone under a certain price point was considered budget, and that most budget phones left a lot to be desired. The gap between budget and premium has since narrowed, with affordable phones often offering an experience that often feels premium, as is the case with the latest phone from the OnePlus stable — the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more
May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool
May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Midair Musings: The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next
May 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years
May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is a new budget contender that offers an impressive array of features, including extended battery capacity, fast processors, and a snazzy display. As smartphone makers strive to eliminate any room for complaint across segments, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G has many of the hallmarks of a great budget phone.
However, there are some minor drawbacks that keep it from being an outright winner — but they don't detract from the experience and value proposition.