OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G review: Great value proposition for a budget phone

By Vijay Anand  May 4, 2023 5:48:30 PM IST (Published)

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G review: This budget smartphone — priced at Rs 19,999 for the 8 GB/128 GB variant and Rs 21,999 for the 8 GB/256 GB version — offers value for money, with a sizeable display, intuitive interface, and long-lasting battery life.

Five or six years ago, it was a given that any phone under a certain price point was considered budget, and that most budget phones left a lot to be desired. The gap between budget and premium has since narrowed, with affordable phones often offering an experience that often feels premium, as is the case with the latest phone from the OnePlus stable — the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is a new budget contender that offers an impressive array of features, including extended battery capacity, fast processors, and a snazzy display. As smartphone makers strive to eliminate any room for complaint across segments, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G has many of the hallmarks of a great budget phone.


However, there are some minor drawbacks that keep it from being an outright winner — but they don't detract from the experience and value proposition.

