OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G goes on sale today: Check price, specifications and other details

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite comes with SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition charging for its heavy duty 5,000 mAh battery.

Chinese smartphone maker, OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G for sale in India from today, April 11. The smartphone was unveiled along with the OnePlus Nord 2 earbuds earlier this month. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is available at a starting price of Rs 19,999 and with some additional bank offers provided during the sale.

Availability, price and offers

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will be on sale for customers on the popular e-commerce platform Amazon and on the company's official website as well.

The starting price of the smartphone is Rs 19,999 for its base model, which packs 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. The higher variant comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and is priced at Rs 21,999.

The company is also providing bank offers to customers, which include an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on payments made with an ICICI Bank credit card and on EMI payments made using ICICI debit/credit cards.

An introductory offer for the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 is also provided to customers of One Plus Nord CE 3 lite with which they will get the buds for Rs 2,299 with the smartphone. The original price of the earbuds ranges from Rs 2,799 to Rs 2,999.

Specifications

Design and colours

The latest budget smartphone from OnePlus features a streamlined minimalist design. The new device is now available in two colours, Pastel Lime and Chromatic Grey.

Display

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G features a 6.72-inch LCD display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth viewing and gaming experience.

Performance

Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and 8GB expandable virtual RAM. It runs on the OxygenOS 13 based on the Android 13 operating system, out of the box.

Camera

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G has a triple rear camera setup with a 108MP primary camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera with a plethora of modes and editing options.

For selfies and video calls, the Nord CE 3 features a 16MP front camera.

Battery and other features

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite packs a big 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC Endurance Edition fast charging support that provides a day’s power in just 30 minutes, as claimed by the company.

It also features Battery Health Engine technology, which helps to increase the battery’s lifespan as it works with the 12 built-in temperature sensors of the phone and a smart charging chip to prevent the device from over-charging.

The phone also includes both a Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack.