OnePlus Nord Buds 2 review: They pack a punch without burning a hole in your pocket

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 review: The latest, low-cost TWS earbuds from the consumer tech brand are a good option for those who are looking for budget wireless earphones with active noise cancellation and notable sound quality. They currently sell for Rs 2,999.

OnePlus, which has made a comeback of sorts this year with its flagship 11 5G and the Buds Pro 2, has expanded its budget stable with the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G smartphone and its companion Nord Buds 2.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 — the successor to the original Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) Nord Buds — come with active noise cancellation (ANC) and improvements in sound quality, battery life, and connectivity, all for the same price of Rs 2,999.