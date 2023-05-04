OnePlus Nord Buds 2 review: They pack a punch without burning a hole in your pocket

2 Min(s) Read
OnePlus Nord Buds 2 review: The latest, low-cost TWS earbuds from the consumer tech brand are a good option for those who are looking for budget wireless earphones with active noise cancellation and notable sound quality. They currently sell for Rs 2,999.
OnePlus, which has made a comeback of sorts this year with its flagship 11 5G and the Buds Pro 2, has expanded its budget stable with the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G smartphone and its companion Nord Buds 2.
The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 — the successor to the original Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) Nord Buds — come with active noise cancellation (ANC) and improvements in sound quality, battery life, and connectivity, all for the same price of Rs 2,999.
This review aims to explore whether the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are the best true wireless earphones under Rs 3,000.