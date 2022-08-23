OnePlus may launch Nord 3 phone, watch, earbuds and more in India

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini According to a tipster on Twitter, OnePlus could be working on launching a Nord 3 smartphone, a Nord Watch, a Nord fitness band, new Nord buds, a smart measuring scale and more Nord AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) products.

OnePlus could launch a whole range of new Nord products, lead by the Nord 3 smartphone, in India. The company has seen reasonable success with its mid-range Nord lineup and new additions to that seem very likely, according to observers.

According to a tipster on Twitter, OnePlus is poised to launch a Nord 3 smartphone, a Nord Watch, a Nord fitness band, new Nord earbuds, a smart measuring scale and more Nord AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) products.

Nord 3Nord WatchNord BandNew Nord BudsNord smart measuring scale (not sure of the name)and more Nord-branded AIoT products coming up. — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) August 19, 2022

Nord is OnePlus's midrange lineup of products, and helped the Chinese company reach its highest ever shipments in India in 2021, crossing the five-million mark with a 59 percent market share in its segment.

The Nord 3 will be the successor to the Nord 2T that launched in May. While details of the products are scarce, users can expect the new Nord to sport an AMOLED display, possibly with a 120 Hz refresh rate (an upgrade from 90 Hz on Nord 2T). The device is tipped to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, a 4,500 mAh battery and fast charging support up to 80W.

With Android 13 introducing spatial audio, the new Nord buds could support the feature as well with active noise cancellation.